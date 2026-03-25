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Raquel Frisardi

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Key details

  • Job title: Asssociate General Counsel
  • Organisation:Novo Nordisk
  • Geography: Denmark
  • Level:Senior-level

Profile

Raquel Frisardi is associate general counsel at Novo Nordisk. The company is widely known for its blockbuster portfolio of weight loss and diabetes drugs—including Ozempic, Wegovy, and Rybelsus.

Frisardi handles IP litigation for the company and coordinates internal and external counsel on IP matters. 

She was previously an associate at Nystrom Beckman & Paris in Boston and assistant district attorney at the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office in Woburn (Massachusetts) in the US.


Company Latest

Novo Nordisk takes on Hims & Hers after $49 pill ‘turnaround’
Novo Nordisk takes on Hims & Hers after $49 pill ‘turnaround’
Novo Nordisk takes on Hims & Hers after $49 pill ‘turnaround’


Leader Profiles

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John Kuckelman
Senior VP & Group General Counsel   Novo Nordisk




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