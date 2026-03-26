Rachel Herder
Key details
- Job title: Senior Vice President & Head of IP
- Organisation:Mammoth Biosciences
- Geography: US
- Practice Areas: Patents
- Type: Non-Contentious
- Level:Senior-level
Profile
Rachel Herder brings 15 years of experience in IP law to her role as senior vice president and head of IP at Mammoth Biosciences.
Her scientific background in molecular, cellular, developmental biology and genetics lends itself to her position at Mammoth Biosciences—a cutting edge biotechnology company.
Comments
“Rachel Herder exemplifies the qualities of world-class IP counsel through her ability to seamlessly integrate strategic vision with deep industry-specific expertise.
“In managing Mammoth Biosciences’ patent portfolio, Rachel consistently anticipates both scientific advancements and market dynamics, thus ensuring that every filing strengthens the company’s competitive position.
“Her approach goes beyond mere protection; she crafts a portfolio that aligns with long-term business objectives, maximises commercial value, and mitigates global risk. Rachel’s foresight and precision make her an indispensable partner in translating cutting-edge innovation into sustainable IP assets.”