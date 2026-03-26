Patrick Hui
Key details
- Job title: Senior Director Global IP
- Organisation:Apotex
- Geography: Canada
- Practice Areas: Patents
- Type: Non-Contentious
- Level:Senior-level
Profile
Patrick Hui is the senior director of global IP at Apotex, the largest producer of generic drugs in Canada.
He arrived at his role after rising the ranks from patent counsel and is a skilled legal professional with extensive experience in IP.
Hui also has an impressive academic background: his credentials include a BSc and MSc in cell biology from Queen’s University, providing a foundation for a career in healthcare and the life sciences.
Comments
“Patrick is a business-focused IP attorney who is a strategic thinker and great to work with.”