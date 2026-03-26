Nicole Klug
Key details
- Job title: Head of Global IP & Anti-Counterfeiting
- Organisation:Hugo Boss
- Geography: Switzerland
- Level:Senior-level
Profile
Nicole Klug is the head of global IP & anti-counterfeiting at German designer fashion brand Hugo Boss, where she has worked for 20 years.
In her role she leads a cross-functional team of IP professionals across Europe, the US and China.
Her team is responsible for IP matters worldwide including trademarks, designs, copyrights, domain names and enforcement.