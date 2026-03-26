Request Trial

Nicole Klug

NicoleKlug-square

Key details

  • Job title: Head of Global IP & Anti-Counterfeiting
  • Organisation:Hugo Boss
  • Geography: Switzerland
  • Level:Senior-level

Profile

Nicole Klug is the head of global IP & anti-counterfeiting at German designer fashion brand Hugo Boss, where she has worked for 20 years. 

In her role she leads a cross-functional team of IP professionals across Europe, the US and China. 

Her team is responsible for IP matters worldwide including trademarks, designs, copyrights, domain names and enforcement.


Company Latest

Hugo Boss shuts down Chinese tech firm’s ‘Bosspowerl’ trademark
Hugo Boss shuts down Chinese tech firm’s ‘Bosspowerl’ trademark
CK and Hugo Boss sue unauthorised retailers
Partial success for Hugo Boss in TM opposition at UKIPO
Hugo Boss recovers domain in cybersquatting dispute
Hugo Boss shuts down Chinese tech firm’s ‘Bosspowerl’ trademark






More features

All in a name: Why ‘George Orwell’ cannot be registered as a trademark
Emotional Perception: What next for patent holders?
A fragmented landscape: Bridging the copyright gap in Africa
Examining the USPTO’s 2025 AI Inventorship Guidance