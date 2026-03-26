Request Trial

Nic Robinson

NicRobison-square

Key details

  • Job title: Lead Counsel IP & Marketing
  • Organisation:Carlsberg Britvic
  • Geography: UK
  • Type: Non-Contentious
  • Level:Mid-level

Profile

Nic Robinson is an experienced in-house commercial and property lawyer currently serving as head of IP at Carlsberg’s multi-beverage business following its acquisition of Britvic. 

In this role, Robinson is the enforcement specialist and holds global responsibility for soft drinks. 

With over 20 years of experience—primarily in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector—her practice focuses on delivering practical legal and commercial solutions and supporting business strategy in a pragmatic style.

Comments

“Nic is an elite in-house counsel. She has an enormous workload and is responsible for a huge range of global brands yet remains efficient, clear, and a pleasure to work with.”

Company Latest

World IP Review launches Global In-House Elite 2026
World IP Review launches Global In-House Elite 2026






More features

World IP Review launches Global In-House Elite 2026
Why Mars is using behavioural psychology to help tackle lookalikes
All in a name: Why ‘George Orwell’ cannot be registered as a trademark
UKIPO extends funding for specialist IP crime unit as counterfeit risks grow