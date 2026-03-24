Profile

Nakul Warrier is the senior vice president of litigation and IP at Cox Enterprises—a privately held global communications conglomerate based in Atlanta, Georgia that operates subsidiaries Cox Media Group, Cox Communications and Cox Automotive.Warrier leads the team responsible for managing significant litigation matters. Since joining the company in 2021, Warrier has played a key role in resolving high-profile disputes and securing IP assets critical to the company’s business operations. Over his career he has been credited with mediating and arbitrating over 20 litigation cases and resolving a major dispute at the International Trade Commission.