Michele Evangelista
Key details
- Job title: IP Senior Legal Counsel
- Organisation:European Broadcasting Union
- Geography: Switzerland
- Level:Senior-level
Profile
Michele Evangelista is the senior IP counsel at the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) based in Geneva.
Evangelista’s background is in international copyright and geographical indications policies.
His education spans Italy, Switzerland, and the UK.
He was in-house at the World Intellectual Property Organization for five years, latterly as associate legal officer. Evangelista started his career as a practitioner at the De Simone law firm in Naples.
Comments
“The EBU is an association of national broadcasters. Michele leads member broadcasters from all over the world on EU IP law, advising and agreeing regulatory policies to the benefit of the broadcasting sector. He has technical legal expertise and sound business acumen internally. He is a thought leader on the interface between artificial intelligence and IP.”