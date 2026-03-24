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Michael Tomasz

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Key details

  • Job title: Chief Legal Officer & Company Secretary
  • Organisation:IMDEX
  • Geography: Australia
  • Level:Senior-level

Profile

Michael Tomasz is chief legal officer and company secretary at IMDEX, a leading global mining-tech company based in Perth, Australia.  Tomasz oversees a complex global portfolio containing almost 500 patents and over 250 trademarks. He has experience in corporate and commercial law including working at several multinational and industrial conglomerate companies.

Comments

“Michael brings a rare combination of legal expertise, commercial instinct, and sound judgement. He sets a consistently high standard for external advisers—challenging outside counsel to perform at their best while providing the autonomy to pursue creative and commercially-grounded solutions.

“His clear guidance and steady leadership in navigating complex, sensitive matters firmly place him among the top tier of in-house counsel globally.”







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