Marylauren Ilagen

Profile

Marylauren Ilagan is head of IP at US hair care brand Olaplex where she leads the company’s global intellectual property strategy and brand protection efforts.

In this role, Ilagan oversees the development and enforcement of Olaplex’s IP portfolio including patents, trademarks, trade dress and copyrights.

This involves managing portfolios containing thousands of IP assets across multiple jurisdictions and supporting the company’s innovation and product development activities through IP protection strategies.

Ilagan also leads brand protection initiatives aimed at addressing counterfeiting, unauthorised distribution and imitation products.

Here she works with external legal and investigative partners to enforce actions designed to remove counterfeit products from the marketplace.

Her responsibilities include implementing operational processes and technology tools to support IP management, enforcement and legal workflow.

Beyond IP management, Llagan serves as the company’s lead regulatory and advertising counsel, advising on marketing campaigns, social media and influencer activities.