Request Trial

Marie-Anne Humbert-Genand

MarieAnneHumbertGenand-square

Key details

  • Job title: Head of Legal
  • Organisation:Comité Champagne
  • Geography: France
  • Practice Areas: Trademarks
  • Type: Contentious, Non-Contentious
  • Level:Senior-level

Profile

As head of legal at Comité Champagne—the famous producer of champagne wines—Marie-Anne Humbert-Genand leads a team of five lawyers comprising IP, wine rights, contract, and regulation specialists.  

Humbert-Genand’s role includes defining and delivering on a strategy to protect the name of Champagne worldwide, which means engaging in non-contentious, regulatory, and contentious procedures. 

The team engages in anti-counterfeiting measures online and offline; communicates with regulatory authorities across France, Europe, and internationally as well as a diverse public base; and manages a group of outside counsel.

Comments

The WIPR team notes: “As head of legal at Champagne France, her role is key in setting a global benchmark for defending the globally recognised product’s regional identity.”

Company Latest

Champagne makers raise glass to key EU ruling on PDOs
Champagne makers raise glass to key EU ruling on PDOs






More features

All in a name: Why ‘George Orwell’ cannot be registered as a trademark
Emotional Perception: What next for patent holders?
A fragmented landscape: Bridging the copyright gap in Africa
Examining the USPTO’s 2025 AI Inventorship Guidance