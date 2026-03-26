Kimberly Jordahl

Profile

Kimberly (Kim) Jordahl is associate general patent counsel at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, Massachusetts—a world leader in adult and paediatric cancer treatment and research.

Jordahl advises on patent strategy, overseeing the preparation and prosecution of patent applications from biomedical research, and manages related intellectual property portfolios.

She has more than 25 years of experience across private practice and in-house roles. Before joining Dana-Farber in 2023, she ran her own practice at KSJLaw for over 15 years and served as of counsel at Patterson Thuente IP.

Her earlier corporate positions include being patent counsel at Belgian-French multinational chemical company Solvay and associate general counsel (patents) at US baking and dough products maker The Pillsbury Company.

Jordahl began her career in private practice at Kagan Binder and at Faegre & Benson. Her work has focused on patent drafting and prosecution, portfolio management, and advising research-driven organisations on protecting technical innovation.