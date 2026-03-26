Profile

Kieran Moore is vice president and deputy general counsel at Canadian-US athletic apparel retailer Lululemon, based at its Vancouver HQ.

Moore has worked at Lululemon since 2013 and is responsible for the company’s global intellectual property protection and related litigation strategy.

He also advises on commercial and brand matters across design, innovation, and marketing functions.

Moore was appointed vice president and deputy general counsel in 2023 having previously served as associate general counsel and senior director.

His work includes oversight of trademark and copyright strategy, enforcement programmes, and support for collaborations, sponsorships and brand initiatives.

Before joining Lululemon, Moore worked in private practice as legal counsel at Cohen Buchan Edwards and as a litigation lawyer at Bull Housser & Tupper.

He has also contributed to industry organisations including serving as chair of the fashion industry group at the International Trademark Association (INTA) from 2016 to 2018.