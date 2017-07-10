Subscribe
anouchka
10 July 2017

Under Armour sued for design patent and trade dress infringement

Active lifestyle company Lululemon has filed a complaint (pdf) against Under Armour for trade dress and design patent infringement.

The case, filed on Friday, July 7, at the US District Court for the District of Delaware, centres on sports bras owned by Lululemon.

According to the complaint, Under Armour has used patented designs belonging to Lululemon without its permission.

The patented designs consist of a design of a bra with four interwoven segments of fabric, two of which extend from each shoulder.

The complaint said: “An ordinary observer will perceive the overall appearance of the designs of the infringing products to be substantially the same as the overall appearance of the designs of the patent-in-suit.”

It added: “The infringing products are so similar in design to the trade dress that they are likely to cause confusion, mistake, and deception as to the source of origin of the infringing goods among consumers.”

Lululemon has asked the court for a permanent injunction enjoining Under Armour from selling its allegedly infringing products, as well as an award of damages.

The suing company has also demanded a jury trial.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox

Today’s top stories:

Latvia and Estonia make progress on UPC approvals

TC Heartland ruling can’t help HTC dismiss patent infringement case

Chef Jamie Oliver sued for using gluten-free mark in recipes

Latin American countries establish pilot PPH

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Under Armour on the offensive, days after Lululemon settlement
2 November 2017   Less than a week after settling its trade dress and design patent infringement case with rival Lululemon, clothing company Under Armour has asked a US court to declare it has not infringed two trademarks.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

BOGG bag maker sues retail giants over 'copycat' bags
US court green-lights Puma lawsuit against Brooks Sports
Timberland's boot fail: Trade dress protection in jeopardy?
Kilpatrick appoints technology litigator as chair-elect
'Back to the Future' DeLorean haunts film studio with trademark gain
Fur flies as Squishmallows sues rival cuddly toy maker
High-profile brand specialist joins Norton Rose Fulbright in New York
Court leans on Bad Spaniels in Vans’ 'Wavy Baby' row