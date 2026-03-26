Profile

Joshua Sanders is senior vice president for global IP, litigation, and employment law at Amneal Pharmaceuticals supporting the company’s pharmaceutical portfolio and commercial operations.

Sanders joined Amneal in 2021 as vice president for global IP and has since progressed into broader legal leadership roles.

He served as IP counsel at Biogen, advising on patent and portfolio matters. Sanders spent more than 10 years at GSK where he held a series of roles including assistant general counsel (patents) focusing on patent prosecution, licensing, and litigation strategy across pharmaceutical products.

He began his legal career in private practice at Woodcock Washburn following scientific experience as a research chemist at Merck.