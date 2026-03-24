Profile

John Zevitas is group vice president and managing legal counsel at T. Rowe Price, a global investment management firm based in Baltimore, Maryland. Zevitas is part of the intellectual property and commercial contracts group. His work involves emerging technologies including artificial intelligence.Previously Zevitas served as vice president and associate general counsel at investment and asset management company Legg Mason. He worked on transactional, enforcement and portfolio matters and supported IP strategy across multiple affiliated investment businesses. He chairs the financial services industry group of the International Trademark Association (INTA) and is a member of its Brands and Innovation Committee. Zevitas earned a Juris Doctor from the Columbus School of Law at The Catholic University of America and a bachelor’s degree in political science from the American University.