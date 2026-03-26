Profile

James Horgan is chief IP counsel for international litigation and policy at Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD) UK—a subsidiary of US multinational pharmaceutical company Merck & Co headquartered in Rahway, New Jersey.

Horgan has been at the company for almost 30 years.

Horgan is a chartered patent attorney, European patent attorney, and European patent litigator.

He has led major litigation across more than 20 jurisdictions including cases before the Court of Justice of the European Union and the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom.

Horgan has played a prominent role in IP policy by contributing to industry and government discussions on pharmaceutical IP frameworks and the Supplementary Protection Certificate (SPC) manufacturing waiver.

He also regularly speaks on European patent strategy and litigation.