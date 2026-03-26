Profile

Fernanda Lucarelli is legal coordinator at Asics Latin America. Asics is a well-known Japanese sportswear corporation.

Sao Paulo-based Asics Latin America offers a wide range of athletic products including running shoes, training shoes, sports apparel and accessories.

Lucarelli joined the company as legal counsel in 2022 and has since been promoted into her current role.

She had a seven-year career in private practice law firms in Sao Paulo before joining Asics culminating in practicing as advogada at Gusmão & Labrunie Advogados.