Eva Persson
Key details
- Job title: Senior Patent Counsel
- Organisation:AB Tetra Pak
- Geography: Sweden
- Practice Areas: Patents
- Level:Senior-level
Profile
Eva Persson has been a patent counsel at Tetra Pak for over 30 years.
She is based at the company’s headquarters in Lund, in Sweden’s Skåne province. Persson was previously a patent examiner at the European Patent Office.
She started her career as a development engineer at Tarkett, a flooring and sports surfaces company in Hanaskog, Sweden.
Comments
“Excellent work as in-house counsel with a very deep knowledge of technologies and of the commercial aims of the company. Good co-operation with colleagues and external counsel.”