Comments

“Emma Reeve embodies the attributes of an excellent and thoughtful in-house counsel.”



“Emma is a joy to work for and with. Her ability to seamlessly transition between complex legal discussions and commercial rationale is just one of her many skills. The way she communicates with external advisors and her own team is respectful but she is not afraid to challenge where necessary, forcing those who advise and work with her to think creatively.



“She always has the business in mind, ensuring she is acting in its best interest at all levels. It’s in-house lawyers like her that make me a better external IP advisor. Her key qualities include being an excellent and agile communicator who is able to adapt her style to suit the audience. She is also assertive, champions women in the workplace, and is a commercial-thinker with a positive and proactive attitude to challenges.”



“Emma exemplifies what it means to be strategic, collaborative, and forward-thinking in the IP space. She approaches IP not as a siloed legal function but as a core driver of business value—ensuring that every decision aligns with broader commercial objectives.”



“Emma’s ability to articulate priorities and foster open dialogue has enabled us to deliver solutions that truly support her organisation’s growth and innovation goals. Her leadership is evident in the way she engages with external partners. She treats external counsel as an extension of her team, creating an environment of trust and transparency that allows for creative problem-solving.



“What sets Emma apart is her combination of strategic vision and collaborative spirit. She balances commercial pragmatism with a genuine interest in partnership, ensuring that every interaction is constructive and forward-looking. Her influence within her organisation and her ability to champion IP as a strategic asset make her an exceptional client and a true leader in her field.”