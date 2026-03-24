Elaine Tan

Comments

“Elaine leads a team that is having to navigate some of the most difficult and challenging trading conditions in their sector for decades—at the nexus of not just cross-border IP enforcement issues but also [issues that are] layered with geo-political challenges.

“She leads her team with distinction and provides executive management with clear guidance on what a ‘win’ scenario looks like, and how best to get there by leveraging a mix of local and international law firm assistance. She is also forward looking by promoting ways of turning legacy IP investments into future revenue streams via licensing initiatives. Bravo!”

“I have selected Elaine as I find her pro-active in sussing out future IP issues and ensuring her company’s IP is adequately protected. She is enjoyable to work with as she is open to listening to outside counsel to develop creative and practical solutions to ensure protection of the company’s IP.”