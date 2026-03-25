Debra Duguid
Key details
- Job title: Director—Legal & Business Affairs
- Organisation:Tao Group
- Geography: US
- Practice Areas: Trademarks
- Type: Contentious, Non-Contentious
- Level:Senior-level
Profile
New York-based Debra Duguid is director—legal and business affairs at US restaurant and nightlife conglomerate Tao Group Hospitality.
Duguid manages the organisation’s global trademark portfolio and advises on intellectual property matters.
She has extensive experience in trademark management and legal affairs across the entertainment and consumer sectors. She held legal and IP roles at Madison Square Garden Entertainment.
Duguid was a senior trademark paralegal at Whitmyer IP Group—a four-partner patent & trademark attorneys and litigators firm working on global IP litigation from Stamford in Connecticut.
She holds a Juris Doctor from New York Law School and a BA in political science from the University of Connecticut.
Comments
“Debra is a great example of an in-house practitioner who manages a significant volume of trademark work worldwide alongside her many other responsibilities.
“This year Debra led on a significant change management programme within the Tao Group which involved the development of a new process to manage worldwide portfolios owned by the Group—whether directly or through its many group companies and holdings.”