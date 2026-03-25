Profile

New York-based Debra Duguid is director—legal and business affairs at US restaurant and nightlife conglomerate Tao Group Hospitality.

Duguid manages the organisation’s global trademark portfolio and advises on intellectual property matters.

She has extensive experience in trademark management and legal affairs across the entertainment and consumer sectors. She held legal and IP roles at Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Duguid was a senior trademark paralegal at Whitmyer IP Group—a four-partner patent & trademark attorneys and litigators firm working on global IP litigation from Stamford in Connecticut.

She holds a Juris Doctor from New York Law School and a BA in political science from the University of Connecticut.