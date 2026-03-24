Profile

David Williams is general counsel at Optos, where he leads IP strategy using commercial judgement to maximise competitive advantage while managing risk. Optos—a division of Japanese camera company Nikon—is a leading medical technology company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets retinal imaging devices. At Optos, Williams manages the global IP strategy working with business leaders, R&D management, researchers, and engineers to help manage new product development, plan and execute the technology roadmap, and drive growth in key technology areas.He works on acquisitions and collaborates with industry and academia, managing the due diligence and IP risks, and bridging research and commercial needs. He also prepares agreements for research projects, clinical trials, and procurement.