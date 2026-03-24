David (Dan) Smith

Comments

“I’ve collaborated with Dan for a number of years and value his sound judgement and depth of expertise, particularly in the area of SEPs for which he is well known. As former Special Assistant Attorney General (SAAG) for Colorado—and his current role as president of NAPP—he has expanded his contributions to the broader IP ecosystem beyond his current in-house role.



“He brings a clear commercial and strategic perspective to complex SEP matters and related areas in transactions, providing well-scoped direction and practical guidance that supports business objectives. He works effectively across functions and jurisdictions and has an enthusiastic interest in how external partners can contribute to those same objectives. In my view he is clearly deserving of this award.”