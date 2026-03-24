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David (Dan) Smith

DavidSmith

Key details

  • Job title: Patent & Licensing Strategist
  • Organisation:Lenovo
  • Geography: US
  • Practice Areas: Patents
  • Type: Non-Contentious
  • Level:Senior-level

Profile

Based in Boulder, Colorado, David “Dan” Smith is an experienced multi-faceted patent professional working as a patent and licensing strategist at computer giant Lenovo. Since September 2024, Smith has worked on Lenovo’s and Motorola Mobility’s standard-essential patents (SEP) and non-essential patents (NEP) licensing team—assisting with managing licensing negotiations and with broader patent strategy. Alongside his corporate work, he serves as president of the US National Association of Patent Practitioners (NAPP). With a background in global patent practice and innovation, Smith is known for combining legal insight with business-focused IP strategy.

Comments

“I’ve collaborated with Dan for a number of years and value his sound judgement and depth of expertise, particularly in the area of SEPs for which he is well known. As former Special Assistant Attorney General (SAAG) for Colorado—and his current role as president of NAPP—he has expanded his contributions to the broader IP ecosystem beyond his current in-house role.

“He brings a clear commercial and strategic perspective to complex SEP matters and related areas in transactions, providing well-scoped direction and practical guidance that supports business objectives. He works effectively across functions and jurisdictions and has an enthusiastic interest in how external partners can contribute to those same objectives. In my view he is clearly deserving of this award.”

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