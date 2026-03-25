Profile

David Cho has practised in trademark law since 1990 at the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), in private practice and now in an in-house capacity.

He specialises in clearance, prosecution, enforcement, administrative and civil litigation, UDRP, due diligence, licensing and general counselling.

Cho was a speaker at the International Trademark Association (INTA) annual meeting in 2025.

Cho has been at Fortune 10 telecoms company AT&T since 2000 and is now head of AT&T’s Trademarks and Copyrights group with over 400 attorneys in the legal department.

He is responsible for all trademark matters involving the parent company, its subsidiaries and affiliates, including the intellectual property company. At the USPTO he was chair and a member of the Trademark Public Advisory Committee (TPAC) for three years from 2000.

He was a member of the board at INTA for two years from 2007. Cho began his career as a trademark attorney at law firm Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman.