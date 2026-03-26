Profile

Bryan Sinclair is vice president, legal and deputy general counsel at Cisco Systems, a multinational technology conglomerate based in California that specialises in networking, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence infrastructure, and cloud solutions.

Sinclair leads a team responsible for managing Cisco’s IP litigation worldwide. His work includes overseeing cases in US courts, the Patent and Trademark Appeal Board (PTAB), the Federal Circuit, and in other international jurisdictions.

Before joining Cisco in 2017 Sinclair was an IP litigation partner at K&L Gates in Palo Alto for seven years. He began his legal career clerking for Peter Fay of the Eleventh Circuit.