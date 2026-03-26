Bryan Sinclair
Key details
- Job title: Vice President, Legal & Deputy General Counsel
- Organisation:Cisco Systems
- Geography: US
- Type: Contentious
- Level:Senior-level
Profile
Bryan Sinclair is vice president, legal and deputy general counsel at Cisco Systems, a multinational technology conglomerate based in California that specialises in networking, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence infrastructure, and cloud solutions.
Sinclair leads a team responsible for managing Cisco’s IP litigation worldwide. His work includes overseeing cases in US courts, the Patent and Trademark Appeal Board (PTAB), the Federal Circuit, and in other international jurisdictions.
Before joining Cisco in 2017 Sinclair was an IP litigation partner at K&L Gates in Palo Alto for seven years. He began his legal career clerking for Peter Fay of the Eleventh Circuit.
Comments
“Bryan has the ability to see the entire playing field clearly. He is able to assess information delivered by outside counsel and make decisions—with rationale that allows outside counsel to execute quickly in litigation.
“He is also extremely principled and thinks about how litigation strategy will impact the business over time—rather than over the course of a single (or even a few) matter(s).”