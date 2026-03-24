Profile

Bridget Smith is a senior director and assistant general counsel—intellectual property at Relativity Space. She was the company’s first in-house IP lawyer, managing patents, trademarks, copyrights, trade secrets, open-source issues and IP disputes for the rapidly growing reusable rocket company.She holds a master’s degree in engineering focused on semiconductor materials and began her career as an engineer at Motorola, where she developed software for a closed-loop process controller that delivered significant cost savings.She has worked on over 160 AIA trials, led a precedential win at the Ninth Circuit, and had her amicus work favourably cited in the Supreme Court case United States v Arthrex.She was twice named a top 50 woman in Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) trials. She co-chairs ABA-IPL’s Business & Trade Division and is the incoming chair of AIPLA’s PTAB Trial Committee. She is steering committee member for the Sedona Conference working group on patent litigation, and she is co-founder/co-chair of ChIPs Orange County.