Profile

In January 2026, New York-based Bianca Peachey launched in-house consultancy IP Partners where she works as a fractional (part-time) intellectual property counsel.

Peachey acts as corporate and IP counsel to global consumer businesses—covering patents, trade secrets, trademarks and IP governance, as well as leading patent litigation and day-to-day IP management.

Up to January 2026 Peachey was director and senior counsel—IP & technology at the world’s largest coffee company, Starbucks. In that role she led the patent practice along with other IP areas (trade secrets and domains).

Since 2021 she has been of counsel to Basck—a boutique IP law firm offering advice through offices in Europe and Asia.

She was previously an IP consultant at media company Thomson Reuters in New York and associate vice president (patents) at L Brands—known for the Victoria’s Secret lingerie range and other brands.