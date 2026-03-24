Andras Trompler
Key details
- Job title: Head of R&D and Biotechnology Legal Affairs
- Organisation:Gedeon Richter
- Geography: Hungary
- Level:Senior-level
Profile
Hungary-based Andras Trompler is head of R&D and biotechnology legal affairs at multinational specialty pharmaceutical company Gedeon Richter. His team’s duties include overseeing legal matters related to innovative biosimilar and generic drugs, providing support for co-development and licensing deals, and setting up contractual structures within the group. He qualified as a lawyer at Bálint Law Office before joining Gedeon Richter as legal counsel in 2010.
Comments
“Andras Trompler has been instrumental in supporting Gedeon Richter’s brand protection and commercial expansion across global pharmaceutical markets. His trademark stewardship has ensured strong brand differentiation, regulatory alignment, and consistent protection for key therapeutic portfolios. His proactive identification of emerging risks has helped safeguard the company’s reputation in increasingly competitive markets.”