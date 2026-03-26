Profile

Alexandre Gauthier ensures the strategic management of Soucy’s IP assets.

He has been with the company for eight years and his work includes managing IP issues, working within multi-disciplinary teams across different departments, providing strategic IP advice, preparing and managing annual IP budgets, and assisting in the drafting of internal policies.

Based in Drummondville, Québec, Soucy has over 50 years of experience in the design and manufacture of rubber tracks for a range of vehicles. Soucy-Track has provided a range of aftermarket track systems specifically designed for agricultural machinery and vehicles since its founding in 2005.

Gauthier joined Soucy in 2018 as an IP engineer. He was a mechanical designer at Safran Landing Systems, a mechanical designer at the Canadian Space Agency, and a mechanical engineer at MDA—Satellite Systems.Gauthier was a speaker at the 2023 and 2024 WIPR IP Summits in Chicago.