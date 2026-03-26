Alexandre Gauthier
Key details
- Job title: IP Director
- Organisation:Soucy
- Geography: US
- Type: Non-Contentious
- Level:Senior-level
Profile
Alexandre Gauthier ensures the strategic management of Soucy’s IP assets.
He has been with the company for eight years and his work includes managing IP issues, working within multi-disciplinary teams across different departments, providing strategic IP advice, preparing and managing annual IP budgets, and assisting in the drafting of internal policies.
Based in Drummondville, Québec, Soucy has over 50 years of experience in the design and manufacture of rubber tracks for a range of vehicles. Soucy-Track has provided a range of aftermarket track systems specifically designed for agricultural machinery and vehicles since its founding in 2005.
Gauthier joined Soucy in 2018 as an IP engineer. He was a mechanical designer at Safran Landing Systems, a mechanical designer at the Canadian Space Agency, and a mechanical engineer at MDA—Satellite Systems.Gauthier was a speaker at the 2023 and 2024 WIPR IP Summits in Chicago.
Comments
“Alexandre Gauthier’s ability to bridge technical and commercial considerations makes him an invaluable asset. He consistently demonstrates exceptional leadership and expertise as IP director across multiple jurisdictions with remarkable strategic vision and strong business acumen.
“From a technical standpoint, Alexandre is among the most proficient IP directors we have worked with: his deep understanding of complex technologies is complemented by an impressive command of patent law. Alexandre remains well-informed on legal developments in intellectual property—ensuring that Soucy’s IP strategy is always aligned with evolving regulations and best practices. He is proactive in mitigating risks within Soucy’s patent portfolio and ensures that the company’s IP not only safeguards innovation but also drives growth, resilience and long-term value.
“Alexandre provides clear, timely instructions and shares essential commercial information. His professionalism and commitment to continuous learning make him an outstanding partner and a trusted leader in advancing Soucy’s innovation strategy.”