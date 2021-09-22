Alicia Instone became the youngest ever president of the Chartered Institute of Patent Attorneys when she was appointed in 2021. A dual-qualified patent and trademark attorney and patent litigator, she is a partner at IP law firm Cleveland Scott York where she works in the fields of chemistry, dyes and pigments, photochromic materials, medical devices, laboratory consumables, traffic control, oil and gas, and natural sciences. She became a partner at the firm in 2019 and is also treasurer of the UK Association of the International Federation of Intellectual Property Attorneys.