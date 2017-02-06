Susan Heller is co-managing shareholder of the Greenberg Traurig office in Orange County, California, and chairs the firm's global trademark and brand management group. During her 30-year career, she has represented Fortune 500 companies, world champion athletes, high-net-worth individuals, A-list celebrities and highly visible pre-IPO companies. In 2020, Heller was selected to be a member of the prestigious United Nations‚Äô artificial intelligence initiative (AI For Good), joining an elite team of law firm leaders, international business executives, university deans, and UN thought leaders. Heller was named an outstanding IP practitioner in WIPR Leaders Guide 2021. She has a strong commitment to promoting women in IP and is co-chair of the firm's global women's initiative.