Fiona McBride has more than 20 years‚Äô experience in the trademarks field, with particular emphasis and success in contentious matters before the UKIPO. Her previous experience includes working as in-house attorney for ICI and Smith & Nephew. McBride joined Withers & Rogers in 2001 and was appointed as chair in April 2021. She works with clients in many different business areas, ranging from food and drink, entertainment and leisure to high-end jewellery and fashion houses. Her professional affiliations include the Chartered Institute of Trade Mark Attorneys, INTA and ECTA. As a founding member of the Southwest branch of IP Inclusive, McBride is leading the agenda at Withers & Rogers to promote diversity in the IP industry.