Fiona McBride
Key Details
- Chair and Partner
- 44 117 925 3030
- fmcbride@withersrogers.com
Fiona McBride has more than 20 years‚Äô experience in the trademarks field, with particular emphasis and success in contentious matters before the UKIPO. Her previous experience includes working as in-house attorney for ICI and Smith & Nephew. McBride joined Withers & Rogers in 2001 and was appointed as chair in April 2021. She works with clients in many different business areas, ranging from food and drink, entertainment and leisure to high-end jewellery and fashion houses. Her professional affiliations include the Chartered Institute of Trade Mark Attorneys, INTA and ECTA. As a founding member of the Southwest branch of IP Inclusive, McBride is leading the agenda at Withers & Rogers to promote diversity in the IP industry.