Subscribe
megaupload
1 February 2012Copyright

US shuts down Megaupload

The US Department of Justice has forced file-sharing website Megaupload to shut down after charging those responsible for it with running an international criminal enterprise that committed online piracy on a massive scale.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Victory for Megaupload founder at New Zealand tribunal
28 March 2018   Megaupload founder Kim Dotcom has persuaded a tribunal in New Zealand that Chris Finlayson broke the law by refusing to provide Dotcom with all the information held about him.
Copyright
NZ High Court delivers blow to Megaupload founder in privacy appeal
3 October 2018   New Zealand's High Court has overturned an earlier ruling which awarded Megaupload founder Kim Dotcom damages in a privacy dispute.


Editor's picks

Patents
Litigation implications of the USPTO’s terminal disclaimer proposal
27 August 2024

Editor's picks

Patents
Litigation implications of the USPTO’s terminal disclaimer proposal
27 August 2024
Copyright
AGA appeal is ‘rare' chance for UK to clarify copyright and design law
23 August 2024
Trade secrets
Virginia court reverses Appian’s record $2bn win in secrets case
31 July 2024
Patents
Western Digital to pay $262m over hard drive infringements
30 July 2024
Standard essential patents
UKIPO launches SEP resource to tackle licensing issues
23 July 2024
Future of IP
UK’s new minister for IP has 'enhanced' AI portfolio
19 July 2024

More articles

IP Week Singapore brings the business of intangible assets into focus
AGA appeal is ‘rare' chance for UK to clarify copyright and design law
The AI revolution is coming for artists—laws need to catch up
Spotify turns down the volume on Eminem copyright claims
Cox Comms urges SCOTUS to rewind piracy verdict
Shein’s London IPO: Ethics, double standards, and a $66bn tech machine
US Copyright Office urges new law to tackle ‘serious threat’ from deepfakes
Morgan Lewis deepens German bench with double partner hire