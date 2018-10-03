Subscribe
999-istock-638620598-kagenmi
3 October 2018Copyright

NZ High Court delivers blow to Megaupload founder in privacy appeal

New Zealand's High Court has overturned an earlier ruling which awarded Megaupload founder Kim Dotcom damages in a privacy dispute.

The High Court's decision, delivered on Monday, October 1, upheld the attorney general’s appeal against a March ruling and said that the damages awarded to Dotcom were “wholly erroneous”.

German internet entrepreneur Dotcom founded Hong Kong-based file sharing service Megaupload in 2005. Megaupload reportedly committed online piracy on a massive scale and cost copyright owners over  $500 million in lost revenue, according to Reuters.

Dotcom has been based in New Zealand since the US Department of Justice shut down Megaupload in 2012. Since then, he has been battling extradition attempts from the US, where he faces charges of copyright infringement, wire fraud, money laundering, and conspiracy to commit racketeering.

Last year, the High Court said that Dotcom is eligible for extradition because conspiracy to commit copyright infringement amounts to a conspiracy to defraud—an extradition offence.

However, in March, the Human Rights Review Tribunal in Wellington found that Dotcom’s privacy had been interfered with and that multiple government departments had failed to provide the information they held on Dotcom at his request.

The tribunal awarded Dotcom damages of NZ$60,000 (US$39,524) for loss of dignity and NZ$30,000 (US$19,762) by way of compensation. At the time, Dotcom said that the judgment means his extradition case is “ over”, as the former attorney genera had “perverted the course of justice” by withholding evidence from Doctom.

New Zealand’s attorney general filed an appeal against the ruling.

Earlier this week, the High Court upheld the appeal and said that there was “no evidential basis” for the tribunal to find that the information sought by Dotcom would have been relevant to the pending extradition proceedings.

The High Court added: “There was no direct evidence relating to Dotcom having suffered loss of dignity or injury to feelings such as to warrant an award.”

Siding with the attorney general, the High Court confirmed that Dotcom’s requests for information were “vexatious”, as all 52 of them had demanded a response urgently.

Dotcom had used the requests “tactically” to delay his extradition hearing by around three and a half years, the High Court noted, making it difficult to infer that he had suffered a loss of dignity.

As a result, the High Court overturned the finding of the tribunal.

Dotcom has responded to the ruling on Twitter. He claimed that the judges in New Zealand are “corrupt” and “don’t care about the law”.

According to Dotcom, the judges are not impartial, and they rather “assist former associates or current friends”.

In another tweet, Dotcom said: “We will obviously appeal today’s judgment from the High Court. It is ignorant of the law and parliament’s intention to provide citizens with access to information that the government holds about them.”

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories

AG advises CJEU on IP rules for warehouse goods

Amazon and Audible taken to court over audio patents

EU court rules in favour of shoe retailer in EUIPO dispute

Qatar takes on Saudi Arabia over IP violations

Dentons adds IP tech partners from Perkins Coie

BakerHostetler adds IP trial lawyer from Foster Pepper

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Victory for Megaupload founder at New Zealand tribunal
28 March 2018   Megaupload founder Kim Dotcom has persuaded a tribunal in New Zealand that Chris Finlayson broke the law by refusing to provide Dotcom with all the information held about him.
Copyright
US shuts down Megaupload
1 February 2012   The US Department of Justice has forced file-sharing website Megaupload to shut down after charging those responsible for it with running an international criminal enterprise that committed online piracy on a massive scale.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
A practical guide to protective letters in Spain
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
BBC sues over fake Bluey goods sold on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy
A record-breaking year for IP filings in India
Spotify underpaid royalties by almost 50%, says music body lawsuit
Rapper beats rival as US court finds failure to fully register copyright