Subscribe
28 June 2013Copyright

UK sets date for IP crime unit

The UK government has said a new police unit for tackling IP crimes will be ready by September this year.

A dedicated team led by the City of London police will target crimes such as online piracy and counterfeiting, and will receive about £2.5 million worth of funding from the UK Intellectual Property Office for two years.

The division was announced last year as part of a range of government measures for reducing IP infringement and updating the UK copyright system.

Commenting on the unit, IP minister Lord Younger  said: “Intellectual property crime has long been a problem in the world of physical goods, but with the growing use of the Internet, online intellectual property crime is now an increasing threat to our creative industries.

“Government and our law enforcement agencies must do all they can to protect our creative industries and the integrity of consumer goods. By working with the City of London Police, who have recognised expertise in tackling economic crime, we are showing how committed this government is to supporting business and delivering economic growth.”

The new division shows the government and police’s increased commitment to tackling IP crime, said Adrian Leppard, commissioner of the City of London police.

“Together we are creating an operationally independent police unit that will co-ordinate the national and international response from law enforcement and public and private sector partners so we can effectively target those who continue to illegally profiteer on the back of others endeavours.”

Jonathan Radcliffe, partner at Mayer Brown LLP, said the move was “good news for all”.

“Organised IP infringement can really damage industries that are a vital part of the UK economy, ranging from counterfeit drugs to high-tech components through to the creative industries such as music and fashion, so this a welcome step forward in helping these businesses to thrive.”

The government estimates that about 7 million people visit sites offering illegal content every month.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Vince Cable announces IP protection plans
17 December 2012   Business Secretary Vince Cable has proposed new measures to protect intellectual property in a speech given at The Big Innovation Centre in London on Monday.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges