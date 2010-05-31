Subscribe
1 June 2010Copyright

Tougher penalties for counterfeiters under ACTA

Counterfeiters may face tougher financial penalties in jurisdictions subscribing to the Anti-Counterfeiting Trade Agreement (ACTA).

These include Australia, Canada, the European Union, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Morocco, New Zealand, Singapore, Switzerland and the US.

The ACTA article would strengthen the civil courts of many countries that are still awarding damages based on proven losses to the owner or the actual profits gained by the infringer. This will harmonise rules with the US and Canada. All IP rights, including copyright and trademarks, would be protected by the agreement.

Currently, an infringer of copyright or trademarks in the US is liable for statutory damages of up to $30,000 for each infringement, and an infringer of trademarks is liable for fixed amounts of up to $2 million for each infringement.

The agreement means that an infringer would have to pay a fixed amount in relation to each and every act of infringement. Those caught illegally downloading music could face damages in the region of one thousand times what it would cost to legally download a single song.

European countries such as the UK face a big change if the ACTA article stands. Robert Fry, a copyright expert at Beachcroft LLP, said: “The agreement contemplates a tariff of amounts for copyright and trademark violations. This is a fixed damages regime that the UK has never had, because UK courts have always had to assess damages based on the exact losses of the claimant.”

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges