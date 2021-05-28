Subscribe
28 May 2021

ISP says record labels ‘waging war’ on internet, in $1bn appeal

“The music industry is waging war on the internet,”  Cox Communications has told a federal appeals court in its effort to  overturn a  $1 billion damages award for music piracy.

Copyright
Court upholds $1bn copyright ruling against ISP Cox
18 January 2021   Internet service provider Cox Communications’ attempt to reduce a $1 billion award of damages for copyright infringement has failed, in a win for music companies including Sony, Universal, and Warner.
Copyright
ISP Cox appeals record $1bn damages award
15 February 2021   Internet service provider Cox Communications has appealed a $1 billion award of damages for copyright infringement, in its latest challenge to the landmark win secured by major record labels including Universal, Sony and Warner.


