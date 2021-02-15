Subscribe
15 February 2021CopyrightMuireann Bolger

ISP Cox appeals record $1bn damages award

Internet service provider (ISP) Cox Communications has appealed a $1 billion award of damages for copyright infringement, in its latest challenge to the landmark win secured by major record labels including Universal, Sony and Warner.

More on this story

Copyright
Court upholds $1bn copyright ruling against ISP Cox
18 January 2021   Internet service provider Cox Communications’ attempt to reduce a $1 billion award of damages for copyright infringement has failed, in a win for music companies including Sony, Universal, and Warner.
Copyright
ISP says record labels ‘waging war’ on internet, in $1bn appeal
28 May 2021   The music industry is "waging war on the internet,” Cox Communications has told a federal appeals court in its effort to overturn a $1 billion damages award for music piracy.
Patents
Software inventor sues Cox Comms over encryption software
19 May 2022   An entrepreneur co-founder of a Finland-based software company has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against US internet service provider Cox Communications.


