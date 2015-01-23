Subscribe
23 January 2015Copyright

CJEU sets rules for online copyright infringement hearings

A court in an EU member state in which an allegedly copyright-infringing work is accessible online can have the power to hear an infringement action concerning that work, the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) has ruled.

The judgment, issued yesterday (January 22), concerned the posting of copyrighted images online without the consent of the copyright owner.

Austrian woman Pez Hejduk had been in a dispute with German energy company EnergieAgentur.

Hejduk, an architectural photographer, permitted some of her photographs to be used as part of a conference organised by EnergieAgentur in 2004.

She claimed that after the conference, EnergieAgentur made those photographs available on its website for viewing and downloading without her consent and without providing a credit.

Hejduk sued EnergieAgentur for copyright infringement in the Handelsgericht Wien court in Vienna, seeking damages and an order requiring EnergieAgentur to pay for the publication of the judgment.

But EnergieAgentur claimed the website on which the photographs were available, which operates under a country-specific German top-level domain (.de), is not directed to Austria and so the damage did not occur in that member state. This meant an Austrian court should not hear the dispute, EnergieAgentur claimed.

The Handelsgericht Wien then asked the CJEU for a preliminary judgment on whether the mere accessibility of an allegedly copyright-infringing image on a website in a member state was enough to confer jurisdiction on courts there to hear an infringement action.

The CJEU said such courts do have jurisdiction as long as the work is accessible.

It said that article 5(3) of the EU’s Brussels I Regulation 2001—which covers the concept of where damage took place in relation to copyright infringement—must be interpreted as meaning that in the event of an allegation of copyright infringement, the court of a member state has jurisdiction to hear an action for damages.

But the CJEU added that courts in "the place where the damage occurred" only have jurisdiction to rule on the damage caused within their own member state.

Alastair Shaw, of counsel at law firm Hogan Lovells in London, told WIPR: "While it is not a ground breaking decision, it brings clarity to the law. It is a good decision for copyright owners"

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Spanish firm’s 10 partner promotions ‘adds to competitive edge’
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Unitary Patent entices 27,500 registrations with SMEs making up a third
Idealism v materialism: the philosophy of trademark analysis