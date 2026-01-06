All in-house stories
In-House
An annual, first-of-its-kind project aims to highlight the world’s leading in-house intellectual property counsel—and we need your help. 7 January 2026
In-House
As he hands over the baton, Bobby Mukherjee reflects on his time leading the Chartered Institute of Patent Attorneys—from progressing the soon-to-be-launched paid apprenticeship schemes to engaging with the UK body’s in-house members. Sarah Speight reports. 5 January 2026
In-House
In part two of this two-part series, WIPR asks in-house counsel to reflect on 2025, and what will matter most for their teams in 2026. 24 December 2025
In-House
In part one of a two-part series, WIPR asks in-house counsel to reflect on 2025, and what will matter most for their teams in 2026. 23 December 2025
Trademarks
With experience spanning fashion, technology, medical devices and global brand protection, Stéphanie Espada is one of the driving forces behind the Finnish company’s IP strategy. 15 December 2025
Trademarks
From counterfeits to AI, Leo Longauer of LVMH and Marques explains why in-house lawyers need clarity, simplicity, and decisiveness more than ever. 17 November 2025
AI
Partnering with AI vendors can open doors for startups and small companies but it also brings serious risks. Experts at AI & IP Europe share key lessons on contracts, data ownership, ring-fencing, monitoring, and exit planning, as Marisa Woutersen reports. 12 November 2025
Trademarks
How do you balance decisive trademark enforcement with the risk of public backlash? Counsel from Oracle, Uber and Meta explore why sometimes restraint can be the most strategic move. Muireann Bolger reports. 11 November 2025
Patents
Lawyers from Meta, Adobe and Recursion Pharmaceuticals offer advice for external counsel on working with their in-house partners to maximise the benefits of AI. Sarah Speight reports. 5 November 2025
Trademarks
Marques chair and head of the trademark team at the German engineering giant, explores the realities of in-house work, nurturing future talent, and her expectations of external counsel. 5 November 2025
