2 February 2021
A view from the start-ups Brian Scarpelli at The App Association
Brian will discuss the leading IP stories and developments impacting the global small business and startup community that his organization, ACT | The App Association, has been following and advocating on.
These include new developments in copyright law in the U.S., numerous policy development processes addressing IP's role in AI and how the IP ecosystem is impacted by AI, emerging challenges and opportunities for those using standardised technologies to innovate and compete, and others.