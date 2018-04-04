Subscribe
istock-649249532-wavebreakmedia
4 April 2018Trademarks

WWE grabs injunction in fake merchandise brawl

World Wrestling Entertainment has obtained an injunction against counterfeiters that are allegedly selling fake merchandise.

In a lawsuit (pdf) filed against 100 unidentified individuals and 100 unidentified corporations at the US District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana on March 26, WWE alleged trademark infringement, dilution and unfair competition.

WWE was seeking injunctive relief to stop the defendants from selling the fake merchandise at its live events in New Orleans, Louisiana between April 5 and 10, during WWE’s WrestleMania 34 weekend (on April 8 in New Orleans) and after, at WWE’s live entertainment events during its 2018-2019 tour.

Yesterday, April 3, District Judge Jane Milazzo granted the temporary injunction for between April 5 and April 11.

“Federal, state, and local law enforcement officers are hereby authorised and directed to seize any and all enjoined goods … in the possession, dominion or control of defendants, their agents or persons acting in concert or participation with them,” said the order.

WWE owns a range of US trademarks including number 2,818,358 for ‘World Wrestling Entertainment’ and ‘WrestleMania’ under number 1,432,884.

In 2017, venue merchandise net revenues were approximately $24 million, including $3.7 million in revenue from WrestleMania 33, said the claim.

It added: “WWE asserts that defendants … specifically numerous peddlers and manufacturing and distribution companies, will be attempting to sell or distribute goods of inferior quality to those sold, or licensed for sale, by WWE at or near WWE’s 2018-2019 live event.”

The fake merchandise includes t-shirts, wrestling masks, posters, caps and DVDs.

WWE added that the fake merchandise also threatens public safety—in the past, there have been concerns over the flammability level of the ink used to print the t-shirts and the safety of the design of other goods, including wrestling face masks.

“The defendants’ conduct, however, represents a continuing problem, not yet abated, and the only effective relief available to WWE is the ex parte seizure process,” concluded the claim.

WWE has also asked the court to order the defendants to reimburse WWE for any and all profits.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today’s top stories

EFF urges US Supreme Court not to extend patent damages abroad

‘Peaches on beaches’ opposition fails at UKIPO

Barnes & Thornburg hires Dentons patent litigator

Ty accuses Target of copying ‘Rainbow’ poodle toy

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
WWE enters ring over ‘Cactus Jack’ trademark
15 January 2018   US rapper Travis Scott might have to fight for his ‘Cactus Jack’ trademark application with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).
Copyright
WWE drops claim against BitTorrent users
19 June 2017   World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has dropped its copyright infringement case against two individuals allegedly using BitTorrent to illegally upload a wrestling movie.
Trademarks
WWE fights fake merchandise before WrestleMania
2 April 2019   World Wrestling Entertainment has taken unnamed counterfeiters to court, in a bid to stop fake merchandise before its WrestleMania event.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Virgin wins $160m trademark appeal against Alaska Airlines
Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions