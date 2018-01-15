Subscribe
WWE enters ring over ‘Cactus Jack’ trademark

US rapper Travis Scott might have to fight for his ‘Cactus Jack’ trademark application with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

The rapper filed the trademark in April 2017 after the launch of his Cactus Jack record label. However, retired WWE wrestler Mick Foley used to fight under the same name in the 1980s and 1990s. Merchandise, including clothing with his image and the Cactus Jack persona, is still available for purchase from the WWE.

The wrestling organisation has been granted a 90-day extension by the US Patent and Trademark Office to oppose the trademark. It now has until April 11, 2018 to decide if it wants to pursue action.

WWE’s extension will give it additional time to investigate the claim and to confer with its counsel.

The trademark, filed by Jacques Webster, Scott’s birth name, covers goods and services including audio recordings, downloadable musical performances and other multimedia materials.

WWE applied for the ‘Cactus Jack’ trademark in October 2007. However, it was abandoned three years later, in October 2010.

As reported by WIPR last year, WWE sued a group of BitTorrent users for copyright infringement after they used the BitTorrent protocol to “unlawfully acquire, reproduce, and distribute” a film called “Eliminators”, an action thriller movie released by WWE Studios.

WWE requested actual damages, statutory damages of $150,000 per infringement, costs and a jury trial for the infringement.

