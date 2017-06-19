WWE drops claim against BitTorrent users

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has dropped its copyright infringement case against two individuals allegedly using BitTorrent to illegally upload a wrestling movie.



WWE sued the pair in March of this year, claiming they worked together to upload the “Eliminators” film, using BitTorrent to share the movie with thousands of users.

The complaint was brought at the US District Court for the District of Nevada.

According to the claim, the defendants, who are only indentified by their IP addresses, installed a BitTorrent client and various third party software apps that allowed them to “illegally reproduce and distribute the copyrighted motion picture.”

"Eliminators" is a 2016 US action thriller film released by WWE Studios.

The Nevada-based pair were alleged to have infringed the film, protected by US copyright number PAu 3-807-717.

WWE was seeking injunctive relief, a destruction of infringing torrent files, damages, attorneys’ fees and a jury trial.

However, on Tuesday, June 13, referring judge Nancy Koppe agreed to WWE’s request for voluntary dismissal, dismissing without prejudice the claim and further ordered that the “subpoenas issued in the case are quashed”.

WWE sued a number of other BitTorrent users, including a group who it claimed infringed the same film, in April. WWE requested $150,000 in damages per infringement.

