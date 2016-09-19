Subscribe
fotos593-shutterstock-com-2-alibaba
19 September 2016Trademarks

WIPR survey: Alibaba must do a better job of addressing counterfeiting

E-commerce website Alibaba is not doing enough to tackle fake goods, according to WIPR readers.

WIPR had previously  reported that a number of European trade groups asked Alibaba to “properly address counterfeiting in a transparent, efficient and speedy manner”.

The Union des Fabricants, the French Federation of Leather Goods and the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry, among others, wrote a letter to Alibaba asking it to address the alleged counterfeiting on its website in a “speedy manner”.

Responding to WIPR’s most recent survey, 80% of respondents said they did not believe the e-commerce website was doing enough to reduce the number of counterfeits on its sites.

“Alibaba and its sister platforms Aliexpress, Tmall and Taobao make it difficult and time-consuming for brand owners to remove counterfeit listings,” said one respondent.

It added: “With the pervasiveness of counterfeiting on these platforms, Alibaba should develop a pre-screening mechanism for any sellers who are listing branded merchandise.”

In July, WIPR  reported that Alibaba had launched a new system that it said would streamline communications and collaboration to help improve intellectual property enforcement online.

The new system allows brands to identify the authenticity of a product and let Alibaba know about infringing listings. Alibaba then initiates the existing ‘good faith takedown’ process and removessuch listings.

Another respondent added: “Alibaba requires the rights holder to contact them multiple times, spaced over certain time periods, and the site in question is only removed when enough ‘naughty’ points have been amassed. Such sites need instant removal and should only be re-posted when they prove that their use was legitimate.”

But it’s not all bad news, with one respondent claiming that when it had filed a complaint, it was successful.

For this week’s survey we ask: “September 16 marked five years since the America Invents Act was signed into law. Has the legislation significantly improved the patent landscape for inventors/businesses in the US, as was hoped?”

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

article
Trade groups ask Alibaba to ‘properly address’ counterfeiting
6 September 2016   E-commerce website Alibaba has reportedly been asked by a number of trade groups to “properly address” counterfeiting in a transparent, efficient and speedy manner.
Trademarks
Alibaba forms anti-counterfeiting alliance with Mars and Samsung
17 January 2017   Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group has formed an anti-counterfeiting alliance with international brands, including Louis Vuitton, Samsung and Mars.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Out of the blue: How Norway’s ‘bubbly’ chocolate barred a Mondelez colour mark
INTA pushes 2026 Dubai Annual Meeting back three years
Virgin wins $160m trademark appeal against Alaska Airlines
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks