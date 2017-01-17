Subscribe
17 January 2017

Alibaba forms anti-counterfeiting alliance with Mars and Samsung

Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group has formed an anti-counterfeiting alliance with international brands, including Louis Vuitton, Samsung and Mars.

The partnership, “Alibaba Big Data Anti-Counterfeiting Alliance”, has around 20 members and will leverage big data and the latest in anti-counterfeiting technology to continue the global fight against fakes, according to a statement released by Alizila, Alibaba Group’s official news site, yesterday.

“The most powerful weapon against counterfeiting today is data and analytics, and the only way we can win this war is to unite,” said Alibaba’s chief platform officer, Jessie Zheng.

“With our robust data capabilities, we are confident the alliance will accelerate the digital transformation in our global fight against counterfeits,” added Zheng.

In December, WIPR’s sister site TBO reported that intelligence and leads from Alibaba allowed authorities to bust more than 400 production “rackets”.

The e-commerce website said that between April and July this year, 332 suspects were arrested and fake goods valued at RMB 1.43 billion ($2.1 billion) were seized as part of Operation Cloud Sword, which used Alibaba’s data engine.

According to Alibaba, its anti-counterfeiting technologies scan as many as 10 million product listings a day, and in the 12 months ending last August, the company had removed more than 380 million product listings and closed down 180,000 third-party seller stores.

Members of the alliance will also distribute their own anti-counterfeiting expertise and data in order to bolster the efforts of the entire group.

“We look forward to continuing working with Alibaba and others to break the supply chain of counterfeit goods, and create an environment where counterfeiters can no longer hide,” said Scott Thompson, general counsel of marketing properties at Mars.

Earlier this month, Alibaba sued two alleged online counterfeit sellers, in what the business claimed was the first instance of an internet platform taking a counterfeiter to court in China.

