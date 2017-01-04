Subscribe
charnsitr-shutterstock-com-alibaba-
4 January 2017Trademarks

Alibaba breaks new ground in Swarovski counterfeiting lawsuit

Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group has sued two alleged online counterfeit sellers, in what the business claims is the first instance of an internet platform taking a counterfeiter to court in China.

Alizila, Alibaba Group’s official news site, announced today, January 4, that the company had sued two alleged counterfeiters.

Alibaba filed its case at the Shenzhen Longgang People’s District Court against Liu Huajun and Wang Shenyi, who sold fake Swarovski watches using the company’s Taobao site.

The e-commerce site asked for RMB 1.4 million ($202,000) for “violation of contract and goodwill.”

Alibaba used “mystery shopping”—surreptitious purchases of suspected fake merchandise—and ‘big data’ to identify counterfeit Swarovski products and trace Huajun and Shenyi to Shenzhen.

Data analysis indicated that the counterfeit shop, which was registered on Taobao in November 2015, was “likely” to be selling counterfeit products.

In August last year, police in Shenzhen’s Luohu district used information supplied by Alibaba to seize 125 fake Swarovski watches and two counterfeit Swarovski official seals.

The estimated total value of the goods was RMB 200 million.

Jessie Zheng, chief platform governance officer at Alibaba Group, said: “Selling counterfeits not only violates our service agreement, it also infringes on the intellectual property rights of the brand owner, puts inferior products in the hands of consumers, and ruins the hard-earned trust and reputation Alibaba has with our customers.”

Matthew Bassiur, head of global IP enforcement at Alibaba, added: “Big data analytics enhance our ability to identify and pursue counterfeiters and make it increasingly difficult for these illicit sellers to hide in the shadows.”

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Alibaba forms anti-counterfeiting alliance with Mars and Samsung
17 January 2017   Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group has formed an anti-counterfeiting alliance with international brands, including Louis Vuitton, Samsung and Mars.
Copyright
Alibaba urges brands to boycott agencies filing false IP claims
10 February 2017   Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba has urged brands to boycott intellectual property agencies that file false complaints to “badger” and “blackmail” merchants on its online platforms.
Trademarks
Alibaba sues suspected Mars pet food counterfeiter
8 March 2017   Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group has revealed it is suing a Taobao merchant suspected of selling counterfeit Mars pet food.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
China sets new damages record in EV trade secrets case
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges