Subscribe
vivalapenler-istockphoto-com-alibaba-
10 February 2017Copyright

Alibaba urges brands to boycott agencies filing false IP claims

Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba has urged brands to boycott intellectual property agencies that file false complaints to “badger” and “blackmail” merchants on its online platforms.

Alibaba published a blog post on its news site, Alizila, on Wednesday, February 8, naming Hangzhou Wangwei Technology as an “abuser” of the IP rights reporting system on Alibaba’s online shopping website Taobao.

Alibaba said it would no longer process IP claims lodged by the agency across its online platforms and “urged” anyone using the agency to stop using its services.

The decision to stop processing IP claims from Hangzhou Wangwei stemmed from an investigation by Alibaba’splatform governance team.

The team found that the agency had filed complaints against “thousands” of merchants across Alibaba’s platforms and multiple product segments.

“Since 2015, Hangzhou Wangwei has withdrawn over 60% of its complaints after counter-appeals from merchants. That, the platform governance team determined, was a rate well above the norm for platform complaints,” said the blog post.

Alibaba also claimed it had evidence suggesting Hangzhou Wangwei may have worked with distributors to lodge complaints against the distributors’ competitors to try to shut down their channels.

Malicious complaints, according to the platform governance team, account for 24% of the total complaints processed by Alibaba’s IP protection platform.

Alibaba added that it regularly contacts community members, partners, law enforcement and even rivals to mitigate fraud and counterfeits.

According to the blog post, Alibaba fields complaints from rights owners and “proactively polices” and removes counterfeit goods.

The e-commerce company also hands out penalties to merchants who have broken platform rules, including IP violations.

In June last year, Alibaba launched its new counterfeit system, called the IP Joint-Force System, which it said streamlined communications and collaboration to help improve IP enforcement online.

Last month, the company also sued two vendors who used Taobao to sell fake Swarovski watches.

Alibaba claimed that it was the first instance of an internet platform taking a counterfeiter to court in China.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

article
Alibaba launches new system to fight counterfeits
5 July 2016   E-commerce website Alibaba has launched a new system that it says streamlines communications and collaboration to help improve intellectual property enforcement online.
Trademarks
Alibaba breaks new ground in Swarovski counterfeiting lawsuit
4 January 2017   Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group has sued two alleged online counterfeit sellers, in what the business claims is the first instance of an internet platform taking a counterfeiter to court in China.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
China sets new damages record in EV trade secrets case
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia