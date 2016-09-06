Subscribe
fotos593-shutterstock-com-2-alibaba
6 September 2016

Trade groups ask Alibaba to ‘properly address’ counterfeiting

E-commerce website Alibaba has reportedly been asked by a number of trade groups to “properly address” counterfeiting in a transparent, efficient and speedy manner.

The Union des Fabricants, the French Federation of Leather Goods and the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry, among others, have written a letter to Alibaba asking it to address the alleged counterfeiting on its website in a “speedy manner”.

According to reports, including The Wall Street Journal (WSJ),the trade groups sent the letter to Alibaba at the end of August.

The letter said that Alibaba’s software  fails to detect images of fake products that are blurred, despite the company saying that these images violate its rules.

It added that Alibaba has taken “a great number of concrete steps” in reducing counterfeits online but that Alibaba’s promise to address counterfeits has to “compel us to focus on what has not improved”.

In July, TBO reported that Alibaba had successfully launched a new system that it said streamlined communications and collaboration to help improve intellectual property enforcement online.

The new system allows brands to identify the authenticity of a product and notify Alibaba of  any infringing listings.

The trade groups added that “trust cannot be hostage to delay” and that they are asking Alibaba “to properly address counterfeiting in a transparent, efficient and speedy manner through concrete, simple and efficient proactive measures”.

Alibaba told the WSJ on Thursday, September 1, that it “appreciates the letter’s constructive tone and looks forward to working closely with the brands represented by the trade groups, many of whom have already built successful online businesses on Alibaba platforms”.

The Union des Fabricants was founded in 1872 and is active in the defence of intellectual property rights, while the French Federation of Leather Goods represents the business interests of its member companies. The  Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry represents 500 Swiss firms that produce watches, components and clocks.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

article
Trade association asks USTR to re-list Alibaba as ‘notorious market’
10 October 2016   The American Apparel & Footwear Association, a trade body, has called on the Office of the United States Trade Representative to re-list Chinese company Alibaba as a “notorious market”.
Copyright
Taobao named on USTR’s 2016 Notorious Markets list
22 December 2016   Alibaba Group’s online shopping website Taobao has been put on the US Trade Representative’s Notorious Markets list for 2016.
Trademarks
Alibaba forms anti-counterfeiting alliance with Mars and Samsung
17 January 2017   Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group has formed an anti-counterfeiting alliance with international brands, including Louis Vuitton, Samsung and Mars.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Is the US clampdown on bad faith TMs creating collateral damage?
CrossFit’s trademark invalidation bid fails in Singapore
Xiaomi faces global FRAND litigation in France and India
BOGG bag maker sues retail giants over 'copycat' bags
Global trademarks set to surpass 100 million by 2026
Catching low-number copycats
Your brand of the future: five tips from Sweden