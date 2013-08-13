Subscribe
14 August 2013Trademarks

USPTO seeks advisory board nominations

The US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) is seeking nominations for three upcoming vacancies on the Trademark Public Advisory Committee (TPAC).

Created in 1999, the TPAC helps the agency to manage its trademark operations, including goals, performance, budget and user fees.

There are three vacancies on the board, which has nine voting members who each serve three-year terms. The USPTO has set a deadline of September 30 for receiving nominations for the posts. Responses can be sent via post or email.

New members should be in place by December 6 this year.

“The committee’s input is an essential component to our continuing efforts to support American innovation, support job creation and make US businesses more competitive in the global economy,” said acting under secretary of commerce for Intellectual Property and acting director of the USPTO Teresa Stanek Rea.

Alongside the Patent Public Advisory Committee (PPAC), the TPAC was formed by the Patent and Trademark Office Efficiency Act in 1999. There are no upcoming vacancies at the PPAC.

